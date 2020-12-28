Murray officers search for theft suspects, Monday

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are searching for suspects involved in a theft based in Murray, Monday.

On December 28, the Murray Police Department requests the public to assist in locating the suspects associated with the theft of a mini-excavator and a trailer.

“This appears to be a late 90’s Tahoe with custom wheels,” shares officials. “This vehicle was occupied by 2 males wearing orange construction vests.”

If you have any information in regards to this theft or about this vehicle, please contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C023741.

