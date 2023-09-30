MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A person was hit and killed in Murray Friday night. Murray City Police are currently seeking a suspect of the hit-and-run crash.

On Sept. 29, at around 9:45 p.m., police said an auto-pedestrian accident happened near 900 East and 6300 South.

The pedestrian was reportedly south of a crosswalk in the northbound lanes when they were hit. Witnesses said that the driver, who fled the scene after the crash, was in a “newer model Nissan Frontier with a roof rack,” a press release states.

Witnesses also said the Nissan truck had a broken headlight on the passenger side that was due to the accident.

Murray Police are seeking to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the crash. The Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is also working on this incident.

“If anyone has any information on this vehicle, please contact Murray City Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-35447,” the release states.

Victim information has not yet been released.

No further information is available at this time.