Murals vandalized in Salt Lake City, suspects unknown

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Community members came to discover the murals located in Salt Lake City, once again have been vandalized Memorial Day Weekend.

The murals honoring Bernardo Palacios, Dillion Taylor, Darrien Hunt, Bryan Pena Valencia, George Floyd, and Chad Michael Breinholt, in Salt Lake City, have all been vandalized.

In a video shared by Salt City News, the murals located 325 West and 800 South are seen covered with graffiti and defaced.

The series was created by an anonymous group of local artists back in June 2020.

According to community members, the vandalization reportedly took place Saturday night/early Sunday morning. As of right now, there is no word of who damaged the paintings.

