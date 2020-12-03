Multiple vehicles burglarized in Lehi, police still searching for suspect

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – When you hit the gym, you’re typically expected to lose some pounds not the things out of your car, but according to Lehi police that’s exactly what happened in Utah County.

The Lehi Police Department is reaching out to the public in order to identify a suspect who allegedly engaged in multiple vehicle burglaries at the Orange Theory gym off Timpanogos Highway on November 11.

What we do know is the suspect is a woman and, according to police reports, on November 17, she attempted to use the driver’s licenses and debit cards of the victims from the vehicles she took from.

Investigation details also share that the suspect has allegedly made attempts at multiple locations throughout Salt Lake and Utah County, including Lehi, Orem, Provo, American Fork, Sandy, and Draper, even traveling as far as Brigham City in Box Elder County to use the stolen items.

According to authorities, images depict the suspect in a 2018 Audi Q5. Officers also add the suspect has allegedly been utilizing stolen license plates.

If anyone can help identify this individual please contact Detective Page at the Lehi City Police Department. He can be reached at 385-201-2151 or by email at mpage@lehi-ut.gov.