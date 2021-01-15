Mother abducts children, infant goes missing, officers discover child hours later

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – A mother is in custody after avoiding a court order, fleeing, and hiding her 5-week-old infant from authorities, Thursday.

According to the Price City Police Department, following the issuance of a court order to turn over her three children to law enforcement, Jacqueline Gardner began to flee on January 13.

Officers were able to quickly locate two of Jacqueline’s three children before discovering her intentions to keep the third child, 5-week-old Vallye Lorane Turner.

Following this realization, a vehicle description was obtained and an AMBER Alert was then issued around 2:45 p.m.

“An AMBER Alert has been issued for an infant out of Price, Utah, who is believed to have been taken by her mother, Jaqueline Turner, following a court hearing yesterday (January 13, 2021) where Jaqueline was ordered to turn her children over to law enforcement,” shares the department. “The court order, in part, states, ‘There is an imminent danger to the physical health or safety of the children…'”

“Jaqueline Turner is 5’8”, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be driving a 1999 red Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Utah license plate 2G4WZ (picture is only for reference). Two of Jaqueline’s children have been located while the infant is still missing,” they continue. “The abducted child is identified as a 1-month-old girl, Vallye Lorane Turner who is 21” long and around 7 pounds. Vallye has blonde hair and brown eyes.”

Once the AMBER alert was issued, Utah Highway Patrol pulled over a suspected vehicle in Utah County, discovering the mother but no signs of the infant. She was then quickly taken into custody.

“Tips continued to flood in and law enforcement statewide continued investigating, “shares the Price City Police Department.

Officers were able to locate the child later that evening around 8:30 p.m., after pulling over a vehicle in South price.

“We are relieved to announce the baby, mother, and vehicle have all been located as of 8:30 p.m. The baby appears to be healthy and the mother is in custody,” writes the Price City Police Department.

“At this time, the Price City Police Department wants to express its gratitude to the numerous agencies who assisted in locating Vallye,” the department adds. “Law enforcement statewide worked tirelessly and in unison with the goal of finding Vallye safe. We worked as a team and we’re proud of our local, statewide, and federal partners. Additional gratitude goes out to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for their continued assistance throughout this investigation.”

According to officials, the incident remains under investigation as to further understand the actions taken by others to help Jacqueline flee with and hide her children.

“No further information will be released at this time. Formal charges against Jacqueline and any others who are found to have assisted her will be screened by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office,” they conclude.