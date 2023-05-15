MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was recently charged after allegedly running a red light, crashing into a bicyclist and killing him in Murray last September.

Michelle Margo Roe, 61, of Midvale was charged at the Third District Court in Salt Lake County with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death; a second-degree felony; failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction; yield to pedestrian’s right of way, an infraction; and speeding, an infraction.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Roe was traveling northbound on Cottonwood Street in Murray when the traffic light turned red, and a bicyclist, later identified as Bradley Alan Collins, traveled into the crosswalk on a green light, according to court documents.

Roe allegedly ran the red light and struck Collins with the front bumper of her Ford F-150. Witnesses told police Collins was thrown about 10 to 15 feet from the crosswalk upon impact. First responders pronounced Collins dead at the scene.

Police say Collins was wearing reflective gear and had lights on his bicycle. Speed analysis showed that Roe was traveling at 50 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to charging documents.

When interviewed, Roe said she was heading to work, and that road was not the normal route she usually takes. She reportedly told detectives that she remembered the light turning yellow, then red, and she saw Collins traveling across the road and tried to stop when he saw her truck.

While Roe said she was driving at the same speed as other vehicles at the time of the crash, security footage allegedly shows her overtaking vehicles and “traveling at a high rate of speed.”