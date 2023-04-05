MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A Midvale man has been accused of hitting a victim in the back of the head with a knife and stabbing him multiple times in October 2021.

Butoy Habibu, 30, was charged on Wednesday, April 5, in the Third District Court at Salt Lake County with second-degree aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, the victim told Unified police he met up with Habibu at an apartment in Midvale on Oct. 15, 2021. When the victim was leaving, Habibu allegedly hit him in the back of the head with a knife and stabbed him several times.

The victim reportedly managed to escape and got into his vehicle. Sandy police say that the victim drove to a gas station on South State Street and entered the store covered in blood.

Officers who responded to the scene reportedly saw the victim laying down by the gas station entrance with large lacerations on the left side of his mouth. According to charging documents, the victim told first responders someone tried to kill him while being transported to the hospital.

Medical records state that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his forehead, ear and lips. He will need to undergo surgery to repair the wounds, officials say.