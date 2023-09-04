Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested by police early Monday morning after he allegedly stabbed a woman and assaulted a police officer, according to court documents.

Phillip Wilkins, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces several charges including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possessing a dangerous weapon among others.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, police say they were called to an apartment complex located near 600 West and North Temple. A woman, who says she knew Wilkins from a previous relationship, had allegedly stabbed by Wilkins during an altercation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman reportedly suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police Department said they attempted to stop Wilkins but he “refused to comply.”

“Officers had to chase after Wilkins,” SLCPD said in a press release. “While being taken into custody, he began fighting and tried biting an officer.”

Upon his arrest, police say they found a meth pipe and a taser on Wilkins. Wilkins also allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim.

According to court documents, police say Wilkins has a violent criminal history and is a non-compliant sex offender. A search through court records confirms Wilkins has previously been found guilty of several violent crimes.