WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Monday morning for walking near a West Valley elementary school with a machete while being high on meth, according to West Valley Police.

Gabriel Daniel Martinez, 27, is facing charges including unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, police responded to 4400 West 3100 South on reports of a man, later identified as Martinez, walking down the street with a machete on Monday, March 6, around 7:30 a.m.

When questioned by police, Martinez reportedly admitted to using meth and said he thought someone was after him. Officers also allegedly found a glass meth pipe with drug residue in it on his person.

Police noted in the probable cause document that Martinez was within 100 feet of Monroe Elementary School.

Martinez was also convicted of domestic violence-related charges in 2015, police say.

No further information is available at this time.