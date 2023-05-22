A photo of a stolen gun recovered by detectives during an investigation (SLCPD | May 18, 2023).

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 28-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of possessing a gun that was reportedly stolen from a truck.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Auto Theft Squad responded to reports of a stolen truck near a hotel at 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road on Thursday, May 18, at about 12:45 a.m.

The truck owner reportedly told officers that he had left a gun in his truck.

At around 12 p.m., officers spotted the truck near 1000 South Gladiola Street and found that the gun was missing.

New information led police to a trailer belonging to Pesa Vaka, 28, who agreed to let detectives in for a search.

Police found the stolen gun in a backpack and booked Vaka into the Salt Lake County Jail on one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and multiple active felony warrants.

Vaka was also on probation for a felony at the time of his arrest, according to SLCPD.

“The SLCPD would like to remind community members to never leave vehicles unlocked and to secure any valuables, especially firearms in locked containers,” SLCPD said. “Write down or take a photo of the serial number and keep it in a safe place in case it does get stolen.”