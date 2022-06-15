IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who plead guilty for the death of a Utah police officer in 2016 has been sentenced to prison for assaulting an inmate on Feb. 25, 2022.

The Iron County Attorney’s Office says the suspect, Ryan David Dykhuizen, 21, has been sentenced to Utah State Prison on first-degree felony charges for aggravated assault with injury by a prisoner.

Dykhuizen has been serving a sentence in juvenile detention for his involvement in the 2016 death of Cody Brotherson, 25, a West Valley City Police Officer. At the time, Brotherson was the first West Valley Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

When he was 15 years old, Dykhuizen was sentenced to the maximum sentence in juvenile detention until the age of 21. He was scheduled to be released this month before the alleged inmate assault occurred.

The fatal incident Dykhuizen was sentenced for involved a stolen car chase involving three juveniles near the intersection of 2200 W. 4100 S. As Brotherson was setting up tire spike strips at the intersection, police say the juveniles veered off the road and struck Brotherson. Police say Brotherson was killed instantly.

At the time, all three suspects fled the scene, but authorities were able to apprehend all juveniles.

Dykhuizen was sentenced on Monday and is facing anywhere from 1-15 years in Utah state prison.