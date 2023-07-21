A 2020 image of Ryan McManigal, who was convicted on 8 of 11 counts in July 2023.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The South Jordan man whose home was full of explosives, prompting a large-scale evacuation of homes and shooting at police during a standoff was found guilty of eight of 11 counts following a jury trial on Friday.

Ryan Lynn McManigal was found guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer, a lesser charge than attempted murder he faced, and six counts of weapons of mass destruction. The jury found McManigal not guilty on three separate counts of weapons of mass destruction.

In July 2020, McManigal made threats to the owner of a local Culver’s and shot out street lights with an A.R. style rifle before getting into a standoff with police when they tried to gain entry to his home. Court documents say McManigal had admitted to shooting his gun at police until his gun jammed and he surrendered.

Once officers were inside McManigal’s home, they found 20 pounds of explosive material. Utah District Attorney General Sim Gill said at the time that number of explosives could have caused a 1,000-foot blast radius. 600 homes and 30 businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

After two planned detonations in McMaginal’s home, the evacuations were safely lifted.

Court documents described McMaginal’s home as a “literal minefield.”

A lawsuit filed by McMaginal’s mortgage company read, in part, “Walking on the floor, as one victim already found out, could cause an explosion. Conducting any sort of repair or demolition inside the house could set off the dangerous chemical. Even putting a nail in the wall in the wrong place to hang a picture could be deadly.”