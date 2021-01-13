Man wanted for November incident facing federal felony for allegedly injuring U.S. Marshal

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man wanted for a November incident is now in custody and facing a federal felony of aggravated assault on a federal officer.

According to a complaint from the U.S. District Court District of Utah, Sean Larson allegedly injured a Deputy U.S. Marshal with a vehilce while authorities were attempting to take him into custody.

The complaint says local and federal authorities attempted to locate Larson on January 7 as he had an arrest warrant issued for “a November 21, 2020 incident involving possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and felony discharge of a firearm.”

At the time, officials report Larson was also supervised by Utah Adult Probation and Parole “on an interstate compact agreement with Nevada for a prior felony kidnapping conviction. A warrant had also been issued in relation to that matter.”

An officer was able to find a vehicle associated with Larson at a hotel in Salt Lake City. Officers and agents followed Larson and another person in the vehicle from the hotel to a home in West Valley City, according to the complaint.

When the Deputy U.S. Marshal instructed Larson and the other individual to exit the vehicle, Larson allegedly drove the vehicle forward a short distance before he “rapidly accelerated backward” into the deputy’s vehicle.

The complaint says that when the deputy saw Larson pull forward, he got into his vehicle to prevent Larson “from gaining momentum to reverse again.”

During this process, the deputy’s vehicle “sustained considerable damage” while the deputy “sustained injuries to his left shoulder and left knee.”

Larson stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Shortly after, authorities received a report that Larson had burglarized a nearby home, taken keys to a vehicle, and had stolen the vehicle.

When authorities pursued Larson in that vehicle, the complaint says Larson fled on foot again after crashing the vehicle. A West Valley City Police officer deployed his K9, who found Larson hiding in a window well.

Authorities say Larson ultimately surrendered after “he was physically engaged by the K9.”

No other details are available at this time.