SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested on New Year’s Day in connection to the shooting death of a 64-year-old woman in central Utah.

Matthew Juliano, 39, was booked Monday into the Carbon County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor drug possession, a probable cause affidavit filed in 7th District Court shows.

According to investigators, Juliano called 911 several times requesting an officer’s help at a home in Helper, a town located roughly 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

When officers encountered Juliano, he was “behaving erratically,” telling the officers to walk into an unlit bedroom, the affidavit states.

When police asked Juliano if he had hurt someone, he nodded in the affirmative. Juliano also had blood on his pants, investigators said.

The officers placed Juliano in handcuffs before entering the dark bedroom, the affidavit states. Inside, they found a 64-year-old woman dead, lying on the bed with a gunshot wound to her face.

The woman’s name has not been released. No one else was in the home.

The officers arrested Juliano and booked him into the Carbon County Jail. During the booking process, suspected fentanyl pills were found in Juliano’s clothing, the affidavit states.

Juliano is being held without bail.