Man strikes UHP Trooper with dirt bike, breaks leg

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly riding a dirt bike and hitting a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, Saturday.

On May 22, two Utah Highway Patrol Troopers discovered a 20-year-old man driving a dirt bike on the east side of the Capitol grounds around 1:51 a.m.

Trooper Freckleton with UHP tells ABC4 as the colleagues observed the motorcyclist it was suspected that he was allegedly impaired.

According to law enforcement, as troopers attempted to stop the motorcyclist, the motorcyclist sped up and allegedly struck one of the troopers. The trooper then receiving a broken leg and sprained ankle.

Freckleton tells ABC4 the trooper was immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. The other trooper involved was not hurt in the incident.

Troopers say the man was then taken into custody.