Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A domestic violence-related arson and stabbing occurred at a Salt Lake City residence early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Dec. 2, at around 1:20 a.m., police received reports of a disturbance near Faultline Park.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the suspect, a 22-year-old man, had stabbed his 23-year-old roommate. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation, police said.

After being stabbed, the roommate reportedly hid in a lower portion of the home. Police said the suspect followed the victim, poured accelerant on the floor, and started a fire.

Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire before it spread, the release states. Firefighters reported that actual fire damage to the home is minimal, though damage due to the accelerant, smoke, and water is more significant.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police detained the suspect, and paramedics took him to a separate hospital with minor injuries related to the fire.

Police said that while on the way to the hospital, one of the ambulances lost traction due to winter conditions and crashed. No injuries were reported due to the crash, and there was reportedly minor damage to the vehicle.

After being medically cleared, the suspect will booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges including aggravated assault and aggravated arson.

An SLCPD police officer received minor injuries related to smoke exposure during the arrest, the release states. Police said the officer is recovering.

The identities of those involved in this incident are being withheld because this is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

No further information is available at this time.