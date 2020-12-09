Man shot near Roy High School; suspects missing

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is currently in the hospital following an early morning shooting, blocks away from Roy High School.

Deputies arrived at the scene in the area of 1900 West 4700 South for reports of a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The patient was immediately transported to an area hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department shares.

Police say they believe there are four suspects driving a silver vehicle. There is no immediate danger to the public nor the area.

