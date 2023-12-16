SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 34-year-old man was shot near Folsom Trail in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Dec. 16, at around 4:40 a.m., police responded to calls regarding a shooting near 900 West Folsom Avenue.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man with “at least one gunshot wound” along the Folsom Trail, a release states.

Officers started emergency life-saving efforts until Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene and continued medical care. Paramedics then took the man to the hospital.

The man’s injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect left the scene on a bike. Police searched the area, but have not located the suspect at this time.

While what led up to the shooting remains under investigation, officers reportedly learned that an argument had ensued prior to the shooting.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time. A description of the suspect has not been made available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 immediately.

No further information is currently available.