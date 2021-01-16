Suspect allegedly shoots man in West Jordan, officers search continues, motive unknown

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Following an active West Jordan shooting, officers seek answers in locating an alleged suspect and determining their motive, Saturday morning.

On January 16, West Jordan Police officers were dispatched to an area near 9300 south Redwood around 7:58 a.m., on reports of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, when officers arrived on scene, a 21-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to both, his arm and leg.

“We initially received calls around 2 a.m., in regards to possible gunshots within the area, but when officers arrived on scene, there was nothing,” tells West Jordan PIO, JC Holt. “But a couple of hours later, closer to 8 a.m., we received a call alerting officers of two gunshot wounds near that very location.”

Officials say the victim was immediately transported to an area hospital in good but serious condition.

Officers are continuing their search for an alleged suspect and possible motive.

As of 3:00 p.m., the victim has since been released from the hospital, share officials.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.