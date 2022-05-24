SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg during an argument on Monday night.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified and arrested the suspect, Esekielu Tuigamala, 46.

Police say the shooting happened near the 3100 block of West Professional Circle around 7:30 p.m. Officers received reports of several gunshots being fired and a potential suspect seen holding a weapon.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, with gunshot wounds on his leg. Police say the injury did not require hospitalization.

Police discovered Tuigamala was the victim’s direct supervisor at work. Surveillance camera footage shows Tuigamala and the victim arguing inside the workplace before the shooting. Tuigamala is seen walking out of the building and heading to his vehicle where he retrieved a firearm. Tuigamala tried to reenter the building, but realized the door has been locked.

Authorities say Tuigamala is seen walking to the victim’s car and shooting out all four tires. While doing this, officials say Tuigamala kept calling for the victim to come outside.

As the victim opens the building door, police say the suspect shoots him in the leg. Tuigamala is seen following the victim into the building’s lobby area and beyond.

Tuigamala later turned himself into authorities. He was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault, Felony Discharge of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief.

The suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.