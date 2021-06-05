Man shot and killed in Taylorsville, suspect unknown

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are investigating the scene of a fatal altercation, Saturday morning.

On June 4, the Unified Police Department was dispatched to the scene of 4545 South Atherton Drive in Taylorsville for reports for two groups of people arguing.

When officers arrived on scene, it was discovered that one of the groups were armed and had fatally shot a 30-year-old man around 11:33 p.m.

According to the Unified Police Department detectives and a forensic unit is currently investigating the incident.

As of right now, no possible suspects have been apprehended and there are no other reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.