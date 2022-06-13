WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after police discovered a bounty of fentanyl powder during a traffic stop on June 9.

The Washington City Police Department says the suspect, Anthony Ramirez, 59, from California, has been charged with one count of the Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute.

Ramirez is being charged for an arrest on Dec. 12, 2021. During that incident, a police K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics during a free-air sniff of the suspect’s vehicle while it was parked at a Walmart parking lot.

When the suspect and his fiancé approached the vehicle, the officer informed them of the impending search warrant being written for their vehicle. Police say the two were compliant during the search and mentioned they were renting the car.

Ramirez told officers his fiancé had narcotics inside her backpack at the time and he had placed the drugs inside the car when he first spotted police.

Inside the woman’s backpack, police discovered two large plastic bags containing a bounty of pure fentanyl powder. Authorities say the powder weighed a total of 146 grams, which officers note is “not a common” amount for users.

While searching Ramirez, police found an envelope containing $8,966 dollars in cash containing a variety of denominations.

Ramirez told police he had purchased around 114 grams of fentanyl in Las Vegas, Nev. and had already used some at the time. Ramirez gave police a different estimate of cash and drugs than the actual total discovered. Ramirez told police he, “was not aware he was off on the total weight for the suspected Fentanyl as well as the currency.”

“This is commonly seen with narcotics dealers that are unsure how much they have sold,” police say.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.