ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Pizza Hut while threatening to use a gun in St. George on Wednesday.

St. George Police says the robbery took place at 1930 W Sunset Blvd. around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect allegedly threatened employees at Pizza Hut, saying he was holding a gun inside his waistband. Police say at no point did the man actually produce a weapon during the incident.

Nearby businesses were locked down until the “situation was stabilized.” Officers say no injuries were sustained during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male standing six feet tall with a medium build and has curly black hair which may be thinning or balding at the crown of his head.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue polo-type shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, a faded, forest green bucket-type hat and a gray shirt with white logo/graphics underneath his blue polo shirt.

The suspect remains at large and detectives are currently investigating the case.

If you have seen this man or have additional details about the case, contact authorities at (435) 627-4300 and reference case number 22P015834.