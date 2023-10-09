SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 64-year-old man has been charged with sexual abuse of a teen girl that allegedly occurred at a Sandy home, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Wayne Thomas Thornton, 64, of Draper, was charged Monday in the Third District Court with unlawful sexual activity with a minor (third-degree felony) and sexual abuse of a minor (class-A misdemeanor).

The victim, who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, stated that on or around Sept. 19 and 20, 2022, she met Thornton over an app called Whisper. The app’s description reads that it is “an online community where millions of people around the world share real thoughts, trade advice, and get the inside scoop.”

Thornton reportedly took the girl to a residence in Sandy that he was renting through Airbnb. There, the girl told Thornton she was 15 years old, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Thornton and the girl went into a bedroom at the home, and Thornton provided the girl with methamphetamine.

Thornton allegedly then discussed doing “sexual things” with the girl in exchange for money, and instructed her to remove her clothing.

The affidavit states that Thornton then sexually abused the girl at the residence.

Thornton is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.