SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 42-year-old Utah father in a road rage incident pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday, Sept. 22.

Rodrigo Monroy, 33, signed a plea agreement pleading guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in regard to a road rage incident that occurred last year on Oct. 26, 2022, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident that led to the death of Christopher Mortensen began when Monroy brake-checked Mortensen, who was hauling a trailer at the time, and had to quickly slam on the brakes to avoid a crash. The two then reportedly engaged in “an exchange of verbal hostilities and hand gestures,” court documents read.

Both drivers then exited at the 10600 South exit and parked near a Maverik. Mortenson then allegedly approached Monroy’s vehicle and “hit his hand against the driver’s side window” of Monroy’s truck, according to witnesses.

Monroy then pulled out his handgun and Mortenson allegedly attempted to grab the gun and disarm Monroy which led to a struggle. Once Monroy regained full control of the gun, documents say Mortensen stepped back “with his hands visible and said, ‘No.'”

Monroy then shot Mortensen once in the chest, which an autopsy determined went through his heart.

In the plea agreement, Monroy’s statement read, “I along with the victim was involved in a road rage incident. Ultimately, the incident turned into a fight in Salt Lake County. I was in possession of a firearm and the victim and I fought over the possession of the firearm. After the struggle over the firearm I ultimately, and recklessly caused the death of the victim.”

Mortensen was a husband, a father of five children, one of whom tragically died before he did, and a “devout” church member, according to a fundraiser.