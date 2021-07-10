POLICE: Man leaves disabled woman trapped in hot car in Murray

UTAH (ABC4) – A man is facing a one count felony after purposely leaving a disabled woman locked in a hot car, according to police.

On July 9, officers with Murray City state 66-year-old Richard Young, “had an argument with [the victim] and turned the car off, took his keys, and said “Have a nice life,” as he walked away.”

According to court documents, the victim is completely physically disabled, and was unable to get out of her electric wheelchair or disconnect it from the vehicle.

Police share, the victim was then left in the car for 15-20 minutes, with the windows rolled up. The local fire department then rushed to scene and rescued the victim.

Officials state the victim is known to become paralyzed by her MS when faced with high temperatures and that Young was aware of this.

Officers say, the victim was treated by the fire department, given oral fluids, and four ice packs to cool down along with a wet towel. Officials state the temperature inside the vehicle was very hot by the time they managed to remove the victim from inside.

Richard Young currently faces a charge of intentional aggravated abuse of a disabled adult, police say.



