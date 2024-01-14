SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was killed in a shooting in Downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

At around 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 14, police received “several calls” about a shooting near 300 East 800 South, a release states.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man dead on the sidewalk.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the incident was a homicide, and that an argument occurred prior to the shooting.

Witnesses told police that the suspect or suspects left in a car, but did not know which way they went. A description of the car is not available at this time.

Detectives will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the identity of the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said there does not appear to be an imminent danger to the community.

“Anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-9955,” SLCPD stated in the release.

This death marks the first homicide investigation of 2024. Police have determined the homicide officers responded to on Jan. 3 occurred in 2023.

No further information is available at this time.