SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was critically injured after his brother reportedly stabbed him four times with a steak knife during an argument on Thursday.

Orlando James Badonie, 36, was arrested on one felony count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury on Thursday, May 18.

According to the affidavit, Badonie got into a physical confrontation with his brother at their Sandy home Thursday at about 3 a.m. The brother allegedly attempted to choke Badonie, but he managed to get loose.

Police say Badonie then went to the kitchen, grabbed a steak knife and went back to his brother. The two argued again, and then Badonie reportedly stabbed his brother four times.

The brother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgeries for his life-threatening injuries, according to the probable cause document.

Badonie was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for the charge previously stated.