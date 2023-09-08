SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested after officers found over 20 pounds of meth in a Sandy shed on Thursday, according to Unified Police.

Mauricio Robles-Parra, 23, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (first-degree felony), purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person (second-degree felony), tampering with evidence (class A misdemeanor), and interference with an arresting officer (class B misdemeanor).

On Sept. 7, police served a search warrant at a Sandy residence on the 100 block of Loyal Ave. Police found Robles-Parra near a shed on the property and conducted a search.

Inside the shed, officers found 20 pounds of meth, as well as “a distributable amount” of cocaine, a large amount of cash, and a loaded handgun, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Robles-Parra, who after being handcuffed, tried to “stomp on his phones” in an attempt to destroy evidence, police said. Robles-Parra reportedly also resisted his arrest.

Court documents state that Robles-Parra is in the United States illegally and that he trafficked drugs across state lines.

No further information is available at this time.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.