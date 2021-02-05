Man follows Provo woman through two cities, parks near home, police cite him

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are keeping an eye on a man after he allegedly trailed a woman from Spanish Fork to Provo, and parked near her home, this weekend.

According to the Orem Police Department, a 29-year-old man has been cited after suspiciously following a woman in her car at 2 a.m. as she headed to her Provo home for nearly nine miles.

Orem Police Officers say as the woman began driving home, she noticed a beige Hyundai Sonata with Arizona plates make a u-turn and start following her.

As the vehicle began suspiciously trailing the woman for a long period of time, the woman then began taking back roads and random detours to shake the suspect off, but without any success, law enforcement explained.

Official reports go on to say, the woman called her partner who suggested parking up the street from their house and as she did, the alleged suspect followed suit.

Officers say the husband then came out of the home and immediately tried to approach the man, but the suspect fled.

The husband tried to pursue the vehicle until an Orem Police Officer was able to intervene between the two, reports say.

According to the Orem Police Department, the 29-year-old suspect admitted to following the woman but did not disclose his intentions why.

Officers then processed the man’s criminal history and decided to cite the suspect for Disorderly Conduct.

“The man drove in from out of state but we’ll be watching him,” the Orem Police Department concludes.