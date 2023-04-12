WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Tuesday, April 11, on 56 felony charges after being accused of sexually assaulting three children in his West Valley City home.

Luis Orozco Sencion, 27, is facing a total of 58 charges, including 21 first-degree felonies for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, 16 second-degree felonies for forcible sexual abuse, first-degree object rape, 13 first-degree felonies for forcible sodomy, five first-degree felonies for sodomy on a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both class B misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit, West Valley Police arrested Sencion following a report they received on Jan. 10 stating he had sexually assaulted three children. One of the victims reportedly told authorities that Sencion had given them alcohol and touched them inappropriately around 25 times since they were 11 years old.

Police say Sencion is not cooperating with the investigation and has requested counsel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The probable cause document states that he is likely to flee to Mexico to avoid prosecution since he has family there.

Therefore, Sencion is currently being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.