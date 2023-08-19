LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing from Kohl’s Layton Department and Clothing Stores, according to the Layton City Police Department.

Lamont Robert Doster, 36, was arrested for retail theft of $1,500-$4,999, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the Layton Police Department received a report of a theft in progress at Kohl’s, located at 1298 North Main Street, according to a probable cause statement. Staff at this location reported that a male had left the location with an “abundance of merchandise,” according to Layton Police.

The male, described as “a bald black male wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts,” was reportedly seen placing Kohl’s merchandise into a suitcase and walking out of the store, according to the probable cause statement. Layton Police said they located the male and identified him as Doster.

When contacted by police, Doster reportedly was pulling a suitcase that still had a price tag on it. After police told Doster he was being stopped for suspicion of theft, he reportedly told police he had stolen merchandise in the suitcase. The items in the suitcase were identified as Kohl’s items by staff, according to Layton Police. The retail value of items found in Lamont’s possession totaled $2,398.63, according to the probable cause statement.

Doster reportedly told Layton Police that he was homeless and therefore could not be served court documents. Lamont also has two active arrest warrants in northern Utah, according to the probable cause statement.

Doster was booked into the Davis County Jail on the charge mentioned previously.