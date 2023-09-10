CACHE COUNTY (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a gun at the ground near family members, according to the Logan Police Department.

German Cruz-Acevedo, 34, was arrested for the offenses of possession of dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; carry a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs; a class B misdemeanor; discharging weapons, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Logan Police received reports of a man with a gun in front of a residence, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man who allegedly had the gun being ushered by family from behind the residence to the front.

The man identified himself as Cruz, and when officers asked him what happened, he told them there were “some family problems and that they were talking about them,” according to the probable cause statement.

When officers asked Cruz if a firearm was involved, he reportedly said no. Additionally, Cruz told officers he had drunk eight to ten beers prior, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers then spoke to the rest of the family, who reportedly said they were chatting when Cruz got upset and began to yell. Family members told officers they heard a loud bang and looked over to see Cruz holding a firearm, according to the probable cause statement. Family members reportedly told officers Cruz discharged his firearm under the picnic table where he was sitting near others, although police said no one was struck or injured by the projectile.

Family members showed officers the area Cruz discharged the firearm and officers found a shell casing nearby, according to the probable cause statement.

Cruz reportedly told officers there was no firearm and that he never had one. He then told officers the mark on the ground was from an incident involving his friend a month ago, according to the probable cause statement.

Cruz reportedly later told officers that the incident occurred that day, but that it was his friend who discharged the firearm. He continued to claim the firearm was not his and that he did not have one, according to the probable cause statement.

Cruz was booked into the Cache County Jail on the aforementioned charges.