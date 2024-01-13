WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting two people in West Valley City, according to West Valley City Police.

Joshua Zobel, 32, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; carry a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

WVC police officers said they received a call about a shooting in an apartment complex in the area. The caller told them someone had shot multiple people and fled the scene, according to court documents.

When officers arrived at the complex, they reportedly met with two people who had been shot. Police said one of the victims had a superficial injury to his right knee, and the other had a grazing injury across her left calf.

Zobel and several others had reportedly gotten into a verbal argument at the apartment. Zobel was asked to leave, but when he did, allegedly physically assaulted the male victim. During that assault, Zobel pulled out a handgun, fired at both victims and fled, court documents state.

Police found Zobel walking away from the apartment nearby. He reportedly told police that he had been in an argument and fired the gun, and said he would do it again if he was in the same situation, but next time would have killed the other people, court documents state.

Zobel was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

He has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.