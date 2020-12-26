Man drags Salt Lake Police officer by the door of a stolen car

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is under lock and key after allegedly dragging a Salt Lake City Police officer in a stolen car.

On December 13, an officer discovered 31-year-old Tino Cesspooch in a stolen vehicle, slouched over as if he was sleeping with the engine running.

The officer then woke up Cesspooch and attempted to remove him from the vehicle, a probable cause statement reads.

Cesspooch retorted and pulled his arm away from the officer and began moving the car in reverse; dragging the officer by the door and crashing into a fence.

The officer then acquired injuries from the incident. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Officials say, there is also about $4,000 in property damage.

The documents go on to include Cesspooch did show signs of possible drug use.

“Drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle within arms reach of [Cesspooch] along with a hypodermic needle containing liquid that field tested positive for cocaine,” they state.

Later, Cesspooch admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen and admitted to being at location of where the vehicle was stolen.