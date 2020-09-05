Man charged with attempting to kill his wife while camping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Midvale man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and intoxication after an incident on a camping trip that took place in August at Willard Bay.

According to court documents filed by the Box Elder County Attorney, the man and the woman were camping at Willard Bay on August 23 and “drank half a bottle of rum and several beers”.

“At some point, he began accusing her of something and demanding she admit to it, but would not tell her what it was,” documents state.

Documents further state when the woman attempted to leave the trailer, the man grabbed her and pulled her back inside the trailer and began repeatedly punching her in the face and torso.

Eventually, the man left the woman alone long enough for her to call 911, but when he came back in and discovered she had called police, he told her he was going to kill her.

The man then dragged the woman outside the trailer and began strangling her. She told police she thought she was going to die, documents state.

The man then went back inside the trailer and the woman hid from him. The man fled before police arrived and got a ride from a friend.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with significant, life-threatening diagnoses, including multiple brain bleeds caused by the punching. The victim remained in the hospital for a week due to the injuries, documents state.

ABC4 has chosen not to name the suspect in this case in a better effort to protect the victim.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately