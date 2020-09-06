Man charged for using position to get kickbacks from Chinese companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An unsealed federal indictment charged a Washington City man with using his position and authority to solicit and obtain kickbacks for his personal benefit from Chinese companies.

Nan Ma, 37 is named as the man charged in the indictment.

According to a release sent to ABC4 News: The indictment alleges Ma gave lucrative contracts to these companies to manufacture and sell products to his employer in exchange for the kickbacks.

The indictment continues: “Ma used a portion of the kickback money to purchase a luxurious house and expensive cars. Ma concealed the source of the funds he was getting through the alleged kickbacks by making false representations to his employer”

Ma apparently cashed in on $2.1 million in kickbacks for awarding approximately $12.4 million in contract to the Chinese companies, all of which he hid from his employer.

In the indictment says the CEO of the company Ma worked for asked how he was going to pay for a $450,000 home? The indictment says, ” Ma responded that the money came from his ailing father in China, who was trying to get money out of China to avoid having the Chinese government take it upon his death.”

The indictment alleges Ma’s explanation about the source of funds was false.

The indictment also charges Ma with three counts of wire fraud, and six counts of money laundering. It also seeks the forfeiture of five properties in St. George and one in Washington along with two vehicles.

Ma was arrested on Thursday Sept 4. He has had an initial appearance in federal court in St. George, he is jail pending a hearing Wednesday in St. George.

The release sent to ABC4 News stated “The potential maximum penalty for each of the three wire fraud counts is 20 years in federal prison. The six money laundering counts each have a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Indictments are not findings of guilt. Individuals charged in an indictment are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in court.”

.