Man breaks into South Jordan home formally used to craft explosive devices

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A home that was formerly used to make explosive materials was broken into on Saturday.

On December 19, South Jordan officers responded to a reported suspicious circumstance near 3371 West Snow Moon Place in South Jordan.

The location being a bomb blasted home that recently has been utilized for manufacturing explosive materials. The substances involved presumptively believed to be a peroxide-based explosive manufactured by former resident 42-year-old Ryan McManigal, who now has been in custody since July.

According to official documents, 36-year-old Aaron Mitchell Norris was reported to have made entry into the residence, pushing his way around the fence off the area.

As officers began checking the location for the suspect it was apparent there were signs of forced entry throughout the property.

Under the circumstances of the residences being clearly marked no entry and obvious signs of forced entry, authorities arrested Norris and charged him with criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A Misdeamour.