Man attempts to conceal golf club in pants, accused of taking other items from Salt Lake City store

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 26-year-old man is in custody after police say he attempted to hide a golf club in his pants and to steal other items.

The probable cause statement says Logan Munz was seen “attempting to conceal a golf club” in his pants at a Salt Lake City store.

“When that did not work he spoke to the doorman and told the doorman that his wife had paid for the item,” Salt Lake City Police say.

Munz’s wife had been stopped about 10 minutes earlier for trespassing in an area of the store and had not paid for the items Munz had, according to the probable cause statement.

Munz then allegedly left the store without paying for several items “which we knew his wife did not pay for because we had escorted her out of the store,” authorities say.

When asked about the incident, Munz told police “he made the story up because he thought it would be a good way to try and take the items without hiding them.”

According to the probable cause statement, Munz has several theft convictions, including some outstanding felony charges for theft.

Because of the number of theft convictions against Munz and “the fact that [he] had stolen over $700” worth of items, he was arrested, police documents say. One charge of theft with previous felony convictions is being sought against Munz in connection with this incident.