SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat at a red light was arrested by police who claim he had illegal drugs and was driving a stolen SUV.

Charles Williams, 44, faces three second-degree felony charges of possession with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with an arresting officer, and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

According to Salt Lake City Police, an officer saw Williams asleep in the driver’s seat of an SUV stopped at a red light at the intersection of 800 East and 400 South. The officer reportedly learned that the SUV was reported as stolen out of Kearns.

When the officer attempted to place handcuffs on Williams, he allegedly pulled away and ran. Police reported Williams did not stop running, despite several commands, and did not stop until police caught up with him and took him into custody.

The officer conducted inventory on the SUV and allegedly found two glass pipes with a white residue.

“Based on my training and experience, I know these items to be paraphernalia for consuming narcotics,” the officer wrote in the booking affidavit. The officer also found a backpack that allegedly contained 100 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, and a large amount of cash, which the officer said came in “common denominations in the sales of narcotics”.

Williams was booked into the Salt Lake Metro Jail on the aforementioned charges.