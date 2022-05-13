DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man who went on a stabbing spree in Bountiful on Thursday, targeting one victim through the dating app Tinder and stabbing another because she was “elderly.”

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kane Thomas Fairbank, 18. Authorities say Fairbank’s stabbing spree has left two women hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say Fairbank met with the first victim at a park in Bountiful after communicating with her on Tinder. Fairbank allegedly lured the woman into his vehicle before attacking her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times in the face, neck and hands. Authorities say the man’s knife was nearly one foot in length, leaving the woman with “significant injuries.”

Deputies say the woman fought back against Fairbank and escaped from the vehicle. As she was running away, Fairbank stabbed her in the back, leaving a “life-threatening” injury.

As the woman continued fleeing, she approached several people at the park to seek help. When Fairbank noticed, authorities say he ran away, hopped into his car and drove to another location in Bountiful.

While there, Fairbank allegedly disposed of both the victim’s cellphone along with his own in an attempt to discard potential evidence.

While doing this, officials say Fairbank spotted another woman who he approached and stabbed multiple times. During the attack, the woman fell down, but continued fighting him. Fairbank allegedly said he targeted the woman “because she was elderly, alone, and vulnerable.”

Arrest documents say when other people ran to her aid, Fairbank fled the scene. Authorities eventually captured him shortly after.

During questioning, Fairbank admitted to stabbing the two women. He had allegedly planned to murder the first woman since their first interaction on Tinder. He told deputies he invited the woman to the park “with the intent of luring her into his car and killing her.” While holding her captive, he admitted to “actively trying to kill her by stabbing and cutting her with a knife.”

Fairbank told authorities he planned to go on a continued murder spree after stabbing the two women. He allegedly spoke at length about his desire of killing his parents and siblings with a pickaxe. He also mentioned planning to live out of his car during this time, packing enough food to “sustain him through this endeavor. “

Fairbank allegedly told officials he would continue killing more people if he was released from custody, using social media apps to find new victims.

Fairbank has been arrested on five charges including murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated kidnapping. He’s currently booked at the Davis County Jail.