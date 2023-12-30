WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested in West Valley City Wednesday for serial copper wire theft, according to West Valley City Police.

Jason Lee Powell, 52, was arrested on two counts of destruction/tampering of critical infrastructure (first-degree felony) and criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor).

On Dec. 27, police responded to a “suspicious circumstance” involving a man, identified as Powell, and a woman. According to the statement of probable cause, the two were driving around the city damaging and stealing copper wire from light poles/multi-purpose poles.

Powell was reportedly seen cutting the copper wire out of a sidewalk middle terminal. An officer also saw copper wire and wire-cutting tools in the bed of the suspect’s truck, according to the statement.

Upon interviewing the woman, police learned that she had been on multiple trips with Powell to steal wire, and that they had gone to “recycle” facilities in the Rose Park area after.

Powell told police he learned how to steal copper wire during his time as an electrician, fixing bucket trucks and poles, according to the statement.

The man reportedly told police that he had started from 2100 South and 5600 West and gone to roughly 4700 South and 5600 West. He reportedly then went southbound on 5600 West, looped back northbound and “hit” the other side of the street.

Powell reportedly stated that he has stolen copper wire in the area roughly 40 times.

When asked about the crime, the man said, “I’m the only one in the county that knows how to do this,” according to the affidavit.

The arresting officer stated that prior to arriving on scene or being dispatched to this call, he had been investigating a large string of copper thefts of this nature, spanning as early as Dec. of 2022 to Dec. of 2023. He stated that West Valley has become victim to over $100,000 worth of damage, theft, and repairs.

Powell was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.