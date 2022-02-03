Man arrested for SLC sexual assault case from 1997

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Feb. 3, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in California reached out to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPS) Investigation Division to notify them of a man arrested in their jurisdiction who was listed in the National Crime Information Center Database (NCIC) by the SLPD for sexual assault.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Jaime Calderon.

An investigation of Calderon began on April 7, 1997 when SLCPD received a call informing them of a woman who was kidnapped at Salt Lake City International Airport and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Calderon was identified as the suspect in the 1997 investigation and a court-ordered arrest warrant has since been developed in his name.

The SLCPD is currently in the process of transporting Calderon back to Utah.

Since the investigation has been referred to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, no further information can be released.

The case is undergoing investigation by the SLCPD’s Special Victims Unit, a team made up of 12 detectives, one victim advocate, and one sergeant officer.