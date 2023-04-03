If you or someone else needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK(5465).

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and ran from law enforcement, leading to a two-hour negotiation between him and the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to the press release, SLCPD officers were dispatched to an apartment near 200 North Main Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, on reports of a domestic violence situation. Investigators reportedly learned that a man, later identified as Khari Haynes, 27, refused to let a woman leave the residence and held her against her will.

The woman eventually got out of the apartment with minor injuries. The press release points out that Haynes jumped from a third-floor balcony and ran into the neighborhood when police tried to talk to him.

He then allegedly jumped over a fence and dropped from a 20 feet wall. Police say a helicopter dispatched from the Utah Department of Public Safety eventually located Haynes on a rooftop near 36 East 200 North.

Haynes reportedly threatened self-harm and refused to come down. SLCPD negotiators communicated with Haynes for over two hours before he came down from the roof, the press release stated.

Officers took Haynes into custody safely, and he was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

He has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges including domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful detention, and failing to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer.