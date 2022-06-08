SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on May 29 that left one person dead in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City Police say the suspect is Jared Lance, 41. Police say Lance is allegedly connected to the murder of Robert Barros, 40.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at an apartment complex near the area of 1790 South West Temple Street around 11:43 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, Barros was found with a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were administered, but the man was later pronounced dead.

Police believed an argument took place between Barros and Lance before the fatal shooting.

“During this investigation, officers and detectives learned Barros was driving a silver car shortly before his death,” says SLCPD. “He pulled into a parking lot off of West Temple Street and immediately parked his car.”

Shortly after parking, police say a white car allegedly driven by Lance and another unidentified suspect pulled into the same parking lot and blocked Barros’ car from leaving.

Victim’s car (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Suspect’s car (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Police say Lance exited his vehicle and shot and killed Barros before hopping into the victim’s car and driving away from the crime scene.

The other suspect stepped into the driver’s seat of Lance’s vehicle and also drove away.

Detectives were able to track down both cars later on. The victim’s car was found abandoned in Kearns. Inside, police found Lance’s cell phone and ID card.

Lance was arrested on multiple charges including Murder, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and Obstruction of Justice.

The suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.