SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested overnight after robbing a fast-food restaurant in Salt Lake City, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Dec. 22, shortly before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Officers responded to the scene and learned that suspect had allegedly entered the restaurant, ordered food, flashed a gun, and then stole money.

The suspect reportedly left without physically hurting anyone.

Police then got a description of the individual and the SUV he got away in. Several hours later, an officer recognized the suspect’s description while investigating an unrelated case, and called in other officers to start a search.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, officers found a person matching the suspect’s description in the area of 1150 West North Temple.

Police then took the suspect, identified as Landan Hogan, 36, into custody without incident. Officers reportedly found Hogan in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hogan was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.