WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested in Weber County on Sunday after confessing to his therapist that he had just beaten his dog to death, according to court documents.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a psychiatric call on Sunday, April 30, in regard to Chase Warren, 35, allegedly confessing he had just killed his dog.

Warren reportedly told deputies he had strangled his dog with a leash and hit it on the head with a pipe. According to the affidavit, authorities found the deceased dog wrapped in blankets in the trash can by Warren’s front door.

Warren was arrested on one count of aggravated animal cruelty (intentional or knowingly), which is a third-degree felony.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He has been booked into the Weber County Jail on a $5,000 bond.