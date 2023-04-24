WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a restaurant in West Valley and refusing to leave while drunk.

Juan Quezada, 52, faces second-degree felony charges of forcible sexual abuse and felony commercial obstruction, as well as a class C misdemeanor charge of intoxication.

According to the booking affidavit, Quezada was told to leave the restaurant but would not go. Quezada allegedly became more aggressive with staff as he continually was told to leave. As one woman was trying to leave the building, Quezada allegedly grabbed her inappropriately.

The woman told Quezada to stop and that she did not know him, but Quezada allegedly continued to try to grab her. According to the documents, at one point, Quezada grabbed the victim’s wrist and arm, causing bruising and swelling. During the altercation, the booking document says the owner continued to try to remove Quezada from the restaurant, but he would not leave and continued to sexually assault the woman.

When West Valley City Police officers arrived on the scene, Quezada was arrested and taken into custody. The arresting officer reported he could smell alcohol coming from Quezada and was “clearly a danger to other people.”

Both the woman who was assaulted and the owner chose to press charges. The officer said the woman was “visually crying” and the owner reported that Quezada had interfered with the restaurant as “people could not come in or out.”

Quezada was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.