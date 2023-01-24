CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 23, after he allegedly threatened to harm a Cedar City police officer and his family over social media.

Manuel DeJesus Cabrera, 30, is facing six charges including assault on a peace officer or military service member, a class A misdemeanor; two counts of threat of violence, class B misdemeanors; third-degree felony retaliation against a witness, victim, or informant; interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor.

An officer from the Cedar City Police Department reportedly received threats made by Cabrera via Facebook Messenger on Sunday evening, Jan. 22. The affidavit states that Cabrera told the officer he was going to pay for what he did to his father, who was previously arrested by the officer in an unrelated case.

Cabrera allegedly continued to send threatening messages to the officer throughout the night. In one message, he reportedly said he had been to the front of the officer’s house and that he will see him very soon.

Some other statements were directed not only to him but to his mother and sister as well, indicating Cabrera knew where they lived, according to the probable cause document.

The next day, the Iron Metro SWAT Team responded to Cabrera’s residence, but he refused to surrender. SWAT spoke to him over the loudspeaker for around 30 minutes before he exited his residence.

Cabrera has been transported to the Iron County Jail for the charges previously stated.