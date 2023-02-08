SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man reportedly robbed a bank in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was arrested by police shortly after that.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Chad Campbell, 31, robbed a bank near 400 East 300 South around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. No one was hurt during the robbery, police say.

At about 10:55 a.m., SLCPD officers spotted a man matching Campbell’s description near 600 East and 400 South.

Police noted Campbell walked into a local business, took off a layer of clothing and left.

He was taken into custody following a short foot chase, the press release states.

Officers booked Campbell into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of robbery.

Special agents from the Salt Lake City F.B.I. office assisted with the investigation.

No further information is available at the moment.